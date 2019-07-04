2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Channels and How to Stream

Thursday, July, 4th doesn’t just mark America’s day of Independence, but also the day that the world’s best hot dog eaters come together for one of the most ridiculous competitions known to mankind. The 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is headlined by 11-time winner Joey Chestnut, who set the world record for most hot dogs eaten last year with 74.

The count is official: JOEY CHESTNUT ATE A WORLD RECORD 74 HOT DOGS. 😱 pic.twitter.com/SFY3QYHoEj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2018

Started in 1916, the hot dog eating contest typically fields a group of 20 contestants, giving them ten minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they can.

If you have an interest in watching the best professional hot dog eaters go at it on July 4th, here’s what you need to know.

Date: July 4

Location: Coney Island – Brooklyn, New York

Time: 10:45 A.M. ET (Women’s Competition) 12:00 P.M. ET (Men’s Competition)

Channels: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest).