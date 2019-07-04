Jalen Johnson Commits to Duke Over Arizona, Kentucky, Wisconsin

NCAAB

Duke got another huge basketball commitment on Thursday. Five-star forward Jalen Johnson committed to the Blue Devils over Arizona, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Johnson’s commitment gives Duke two five-star commits in the 2020 recruiting class, along with point guard Jeremy Roach. According to the 247Sports Composite, Johnson is the fourth-ranked player in the 2020 class and the top-ranked small forward.

Some believed Wisconsin had a fighting chance with Johnson, who plays at Nicolet High School in Milwaukee.

Johnson gave the following reasons for picking Duke:

“I picked them because how much of a priority I was for them and the potential they see in me,” he added. “It was just a different vibe that I got with them and it was just great since my first conversation with them.”

Here are some highlights from Johnson’s junior season:

