Joey Chestnut won his 12th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 13 years, finishing with 71 hot dogs. In a weird way, this is almost a disappointment as he failed to break his previous record of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes

Nevertheless, to call Chestnut the Michael Jordan of competitive eating would honestly almost be an insult to Chestnut.

Will he ever break his own record of 74 hot dogs, or will that be the milestone that stands the test of time?