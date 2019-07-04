Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Decision Could Take a Few Days

Kawhi Leonard has still not made a decision about his future and, we found out Wednesday night he may not be close to announcing where he’ll play next season.

The Athletic’s Jabari Young reported the following:

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

Cris Carter seemed to back of that assertion:

A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 3, 2019

The fact that Leonard may not decide for a few days is maddening for me as a sports writer, but it makes sense. Kawhi is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and has built strong ties to the Toronto Raptors. On top of that, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers represent new opportunities in his hometown. That’s a lot to process.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Young’s report is that Leonard isn’t discussing two-year deals with anyone. A popular theory has held that he will sign a two-year deal, which would make him a free agent again in the summer of 2021. At that point he’d have been in the NBA for 10 years and would be eligible for the top-level super max contract. Apparently, that hasn’t been a consideration.

As of right now, it seems as if Leonard is looking for a long-term destination.

Strap in folks, it doesn’t look like this will end anytime soon.