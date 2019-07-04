Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Decision Could Take a Few Days

Kawhi Leonard has still not made a decision about his future and, we found out Wednesday night he may not be close to announcing where he’ll play next season.
The Athletic’s Jabari Young reported the following:
Cris Carter seemed to back of that assertion:
The fact that Leonard may not decide for a few days is maddening for me as a sports writer, but it makes sense. Kawhi is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and has built strong ties to the Toronto Raptors. On top of that, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers represent new opportunities in his hometown. That’s a lot to process.
Perhaps the most interesting part of Young’s report is that Leonard isn’t discussing two-year deals with anyone. A popular theory has held that he will sign a two-year deal, which would make him a free agent again in the summer of 2021. At that point he’d have been in the NBA for 10 years and would be eligible for the top-level super max contract. Apparently, that hasn’t been a consideration.
As of right now, it seems as if Leonard is looking for a long-term destination.
Strap in folks, it doesn’t look like this will end anytime soon.
