Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Odds

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest kicks off at noon ET on ESPN2 today, and if you’re looking to bet on it amongst friends we’ve got you covered. Joey Chestnut has won 11 out of 12 years, which is just astounding when you really think about it.
Here are some odds via Bovada:
Women’s Champ
Miki Sudo: -1100
Field: +575
Women’s Champ – Total Eaten by Winner
Over 38.5: +105
Under 38.5: -145
Men’s Championship – Head to Head winner
Joey Chestnut: -900
Matt Stonie: +500
Men’s Championship – Total Eaten by Winner
Over 73.5: -175
Under 73.5: +135
Will Joey Chestnut Win?
Yes: -1200
No: +600
To hear more about the contest, listen to this podcast I did with Adam Amin, who will be calling it, earlier this week:
