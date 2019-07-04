Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Odds

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest kicks off at noon ET on ESPN2 today, and if you’re looking to bet on it amongst friends we’ve got you covered. Joey Chestnut has won 11 out of 12 years, which is just astounding when you really think about it.

Here are some odds via Bovada:

Women’s Champ

Miki Sudo: -1100

Field: +575

Women’s Champ – Total Eaten by Winner

Over 38.5: +105

Under 38.5: -145

Men’s Championship – Head to Head winner

Joey Chestnut: -900

Matt Stonie: +500

Men’s Championship – Total Eaten by Winner

Over 73.5: -175

Under 73.5: +135

Will Joey Chestnut Win?

Yes: -1200

No: +600

To hear more about the contest, listen to this podcast I did with Adam Amin, who will be calling it, earlier this week: