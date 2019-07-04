Miki Sudo: Five Things to Know About 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Female Favorite

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place anually on the fourth of July in Coney Island, New York. Although Joey Chestnut is the household name of the competition, the women’s contest boasts a dominant contender as well: Miki Sudo. Since the competitions inception in 2011, Sudo is the all-time leader in wins. She is a five-time consecutive champion and looks to add a sixth come Thursday.

Here are five things to know about the 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest female favorite.

She was born in New York

Sudo was born in the New York, the same state that the annual hot dog eating contest is held.

She spent time living in Japan

Being born to a Japanese father, Sudo moved to Japan at the age of five and spent seven years there before coming back to the United States.

She entered competitive eating in 2013

Sudo entered the competitive eating world in 2013, when she was victorious in a pho eating contest.

She was ranked No. 1

Just one year removed from joining the competitive eating world, Sudo became Major League Eating’s top ranked female competitive eater in 2014.

She unseated a three-time champion

Before Sudo, there was Sonya Thomas. Thomas won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest three years in a row before losing to Sudo in 2014. Since then, Sudo has won the contest every year and looks to keep that streak alive in 2019.