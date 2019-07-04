Roundup: Public Betting Mitchell Trubisky for NFL MVP, Mad Magazine Ceasing Publication

Shay Mitchell, who responded to criticism of her meal choice during pregnancy … Mad Magazine ceasing publication … WeWork loses over $200k per hour of the year … “Engineer faces 219 years in prison for smuggling US military chips to China” … Pharell Williams offers internships to 114 Harlem High School grads … Facebook had outages for some users on Wednesday … “Northwest Arkansas woman gets probation for framing husband with child porn, rape” … The public is betting big on Mitchell Trubisky for NFL MVP … Court rules that Amazon can be held liable for third-party seller products … Massive fire at Jim Beam warehouses puts 45,000 barrels at risk … Uber co-founder buys $72.5 million Beverly Hills mansion … Six new Wingstop flavors coming this month … Netflix pledges to stop showing so many people smoking … Vitamix-quality blenders that cost a lot less.

“Reporters have become bartenders and baristas while looking for work” [Bloomberg]

RIP Perro Aguayo, wrestling legend [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Amazon is selling ‘tiny homes’ that take 2-3 days to build for $20k (and shipping is free) [Fox Business]

Early fantasy football mock draft [MMQB]

Why you can’t buy fireworks on Amazon [Wired]

Why there are big protests in Hong Kong [New Yorker]

Compilation of Norm Macdonald OJ jokes

Volcano eruption in Italy