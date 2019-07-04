VIDEO: Colin Cowherd Calmly Reacts to Southern California Earthquake

Colin Cowherd was on-air on FS1 when Southern California was hit with the state’s biggest earthquake since 1994. He was visibly startled but nonetheless maintained composure, explained what was happening , and seamlessly transitioned into an ad read.
Latest Leads
1hr
Joey Chestnut Wins 12th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Did not break his own record, though.
2hr
Five Most Memorable Fourth of July Sports Moments
The Fourth of July is all about celebrating America’s independence. In the world of sports, this American holiday has also provided some of (…)
6hr
Miki Sudo: Five Things to Know About 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Female Favorite
The [autotag]Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest[/autotag] takes place anually on the fourth of July in Coney Island, New York. Although (…)
6hr
Roundup: Public Betting Mitchell Trubisky for NFL MVP, Mad Magazine Ceasing Publication
Happy Fourth of July!
8hr
2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Channels and How to Stream
Thursday, July, 4th doesn’t just mark America’s day of Independence, but also the day that the world’s best hot dog eaters come together (…)
11hr
Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Decision Could Take a Few Days
Kawhi Leonard may not decide for a while.
19hr
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are Engaged
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are engaged.
Comments