VIDEO: Colin Cowherd Calmly Reacts to Southern California Earthquake

Colin Cowherd live on FS1 as an earthquake hit Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/73nGPj09b2 — RudyMartzke2019 (@FakeRudyMartzke) July 4, 2019

Colin Cowherd was on-air on FS1 when Southern California was hit with the state’s biggest earthquake since 1994. He was visibly startled but nonetheless maintained composure, explained what was happening , and seamlessly transitioned into an ad read.