VIDEO: Colin Cowherd Calmly Reacts to Southern California Earthquake

1 minute ago

By: |

Colin Cowherd was on-air on FS1 when Southern California was hit with the state’s biggest earthquake since 1994. He was visibly startled but nonetheless maintained composure, explained what was happening , and seamlessly transitioned into an ad read.

