Roundup: Donald Trump's Plane Thoughts; Colin Cowherd is Unflappable; Classic Mets Stuff

Earthquake shakes CaliforniaEarly Europeans lived with majestic 12-foot birds … Donald Trump believes airports played a key role in the Revolutionary War … The inspirational legacy of Jared LorenzenA 780-yard par-6 is in playGeorge RR Martin finds the internet toxic … Patriots players do a good job humanizing Bill Belichick … Joey Chestnuts eats copious amount hot dogs, still has room to address Peter King ….  Coco Gauff keeps winningJustin Amash quitting the Republican PartySophie Turner and Joe Jonas had an elegant weddingColin Cowherd did an ad read during an earthquake 

There is something going on at New York Times Opinion and we must get to the bottom of it. [Bret Stephens]

Stabbing and stampede at Chicago’s Navy Pier following the fireworks. [NBC Chicago]

Billionaire Chris Cline dies in helicopter crash. [Sun-Sentinel]

Classic Mets.

