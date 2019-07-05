Coco Gauff: Channels and How to Stream

After upsetting Venus Williams in her first Wimbledon match and backing it up with a victory over Magdalena Rybarikova in round two, 15-year-old Coco Gauff has captivated the world of tennis. Entering the tournament listed 313rd in WTA rankings, Gauff’s became the youngest player since 1991 to advance to the third round. Set to face off against No. 60 ranked Polona Hercog, Gauff is one victory away from advacing to the fourth round.

Here’s all you need to know about streaming the Wimbledon match of the day.

Date: July 5

Location: Centre Court – Wimbledon, London

Time: 11:20 A.M. ET

Channels: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament).