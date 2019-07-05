Cris Carter Believes There Will Be a Kawhi Leonard Announcement Today

Cris Carter has found himself in the somewhat surprising frontrunner position when it comes to all things Kawhi Leonard. The First Things First co-host has been hammering the point that this whole process would take some time over and over again. At least up until today.

This morning, Carter has changed his messaging. He believes there will be an announcement in the next several hours.

"For Kawhi, this is about which organization is going to support his quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible. To me, the only team that presents that is the Lakers. I believe there's going to be an announcement today." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/0zN42SttZt — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 5, 2019

Carter believes the destination that makes the most sense is the Los Angeles Lakers. And I, even with no real insight into Leonard’s camp, agree. That’s where he wanted to be traded while he was a disgruntled Spur and it’s where he has the best chance of winning another championship. It’s also close to home.

One needs a new primer every morning on what is reporting and what isn’t reporting when it comes to NBA free agency, but this little tidbit from Carter seems more noteworthy than some others. If he’s correct and we learn today that Kawhi is taking his talents to L.A., it will be a nice little feather in the Fox pundit’s cap as he’s arguably owned the beat since all this silliness started.

Reasonable people everywhere can come together and agree that this circus has dragged on enough and resolution will be a welcome relief.