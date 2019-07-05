Kawhi Leonard Won't Make Decision Today According to Cris Carter

Kawhi Leonard watch is set to continue. Indefinitely. Yes, Leonard’s long free agency saga will roll on as he’s reportedly not going to make a decision Friday.

Cris Carter reported the following today:

#KawhiUpdate: After looking like we would find out today, we will not. Kawhi is still undecided & is not going to finalize his decision today. Also, contrary to other reports, Kawhi is NOT interested in signing a 1 or 2 year deal. When he signs, it will be a long term contract. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 5, 2019

Leonard is going to draw this out for a while because he wants to ensure he’s made the right decision. It’s understandable, there are a lot of forces pulling him in different directions.

Kawhi will be choosing between the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. Obviously the pull of Los Angeles is the ability to return to his hometown and play for one of the Western Conference favorites. Obviously there are reasons to say in Toronto as well. He just got done leading the Raptors to an NBA title, winning Finals MVP along the way.

The 28-year-old Leonard averaged career-highs in points (26.6), rebounds (7.3) and minutes (34.0) per game during his lone season in Toronto. He is a three-time All-Star, two-time First Team All-NBA selection, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. An argument can be made that he’s the best player in the NBA right now.

We’ll remain on Kawhi Watch for you through the weekend.