LeBron James Has Arrived at Summer League in Las Vegas

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers may be wrapped up tightly in the Kawhi Leonard free agency saga, but that doesn’t mean he can’t relax a bit.

On Friday, LeBron showed up at the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas to take in all the action.

Check it out some video and shots of him entering the building:

LeBron makes his entrance pic.twitter.com/yTMroQMtgV — LeWob James (@WorldWideWob) July 5, 2019

Lebron in the building talking to Jason Kidd here @NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/8lDymuv65F — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) July 5, 2019

The Lakers have a lot riding on Leonard’s decision, but James and co. already pulled off one coup by landing Anthony Davis, another wouldn’t be that shocking.

Until then, LeBron can sit back and wait for the Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett matchup like the rest of us.

We’ll see what develops while LeBron is hanging out in Las Vegas.