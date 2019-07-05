Raptors Private Plane Lands in San Diego, Unclear if Kawhi Leonard is Aboard

Let the speculation continue. With #KawhiWatch trending on Twitter for the past few days, another interesting development has been added to the fold.

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors’ private team plane landed in San Diego, California.

Toronto aviation correspondent is reporting here that a Raptors private plane has just landed in San Diego on the 5th of Kawhi … but with NO confirmation of who is or isn't on board https://t.co/baw6xIgA3w — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 5, 2019

New York Times NBA writer Marc Stein confirmed the news, however, there is no indication regarding who is on board the plane.

With Kawhi Leonard expected to make his free agency at any moment, all eyes are on the 2019 Finals MVP as he decides between returning to Toronto or playing in LA. It’s important to note that Leonard is from Southern California and recently purchased a home in Rancho Santa Fe, which is just 30 minutes away from San Diego International Airport.

We will continue to update the story as more is revealed. However, even if Leonard is in fact on the plane, it’s hard to tell whether this has any significance on where he signs, or if he’s simply just returning to his offseason home.