2019 NBA Summer League: Zion vs. RJ, Channels and How to Stream

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

On July 5th, former Duke stars and 2019 NBA Draft top three selections, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, will face off for the first time in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans matchup will be broadcast on ESPN and feature two of the most likely Rookie of the Year candidates for the 2019-2020 NBA season. Entering tournament play, SportBookUSA has labeled the Knicks as favorites to win the Summer League.

The @SuperBookUSA has made the New York Knicks the favorite to win the Summer League (10/1) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2019

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the NBA Summer League’s marquee matchup.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: July 5

Location: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Start: 9:30 P.M. ET

Channels: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN