Video Game Stephen A. Smith Gets Buckets

It’s always interesting to see how other people are spending their time because it’s a great reminder that great things can be accomplished if more important things are put on the backburner. Like, it’s unclear how much effort and energy was put into creating Stephen A. Smith in NBA 2K, but every second was worth it.

Sources say there’s one man that can save the Knicks. Might not be a bad idea, @Shady00018. pic.twitter.com/EcIRqmnMx1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 4, 2019

It’d be a hell of a thing for ESPN’s most prized pundit to seek out greener pastures on the hardwood. At 51 and with a penchant for puking and crying when things don’t get well for the Knicks, such a pairing would carry high risk to go along with the high reward.

It’d be a worthwhile experiment too, as I bet Smith wouldn’t cut back on his television duties at all.