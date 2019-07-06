2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final: Channels and How to Stream

The U.S. Women’s National Team is one match away from becoming the first women’s team to win four World Cups, and the first to repeat since Germany did it in 2003 and 2007.

The Netherlands enters the Final for the first time in program history, looking to build on their 2017 European Championship run.

Neither team has yet to lose a match or trail all tournament, although FiveThirtyEight has given the U.S. a 66 percent chance of winning.

The top-ranked USWNT has defeated two of the top-five women’s programs in the World in back-to-back matches in France (fourth) and England (third) to reach their third straight Women’s World Cup Final, their fifth overall.

They’ve performed dominantly throughout the tournament, especially in the defensive third quietly led by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. In the attacking third, the Americans have scored multiple goals in each and every match in the tournament thus far.

The Netherlands have been grinding their way toward the biggest stage in the sport since 2009 and don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Their rise toward the top of the ranks dates back to their first semifinal appearance at Euro 2009, reaching the Round of 16 in their World Cup debut four years ago and winning the European Championship with an undefeated run two years ago.

The Dutch are consistent, experienced, and have deep chemistry, a rare sense of familiarity at the international level that usually sees massive turnover.

Here’s how you to watch Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final.

When and where is the Final?

The Final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup between the United States and The Netherlands takes place Sunday, July 7at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT in Lyon, France.

What channels is it on?

The Final can be seen on:

FOX

Telemundo

Where can I stream the match?

You can stream the Women’s World Cup Final on: