WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Dodger Stadium, Padres and Dodgers Play Through It

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game Friday night. The quake rocked the LA area and shook the heck out of Dodger Stadium.

That’s some crazy focus from the players involved, because everyone in the crowd and press box certainly felt it:

Earthquake is rolling through Dodger Stadium right now.

The place is shaking. The crowd is rumbling.

Eric Lauer, Wicked Earthquake Ball. 😯 pic.twitter.com/yN7jAEnog8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2019

This was the second earthquake to strike the area in two days, which is…slightly disturbing. On July 4 a 6.4 magnitude quake struck near Ridgecrest, California, which was followed by a 5.4 magnitude quake Friday morning in the same spot. This one was originally marked at 7.1, then downgraded to 6.9. It also struck near Ridgecrest.

As a San Diego resident, we’re used to this kind of thing, but having them come so closely together is a bit crazy.