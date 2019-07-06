WATCH: Earthquake Hits NBA Summer League, Games Canceled

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest, California Friday night. It was so strong, the shaking was felt strongly all the way in Las Vegas. It just so happened a few NBA Summer League games were being played when it struck.

Check out what happened in two different games:

Video from inside @ThomasAndMack as both the players on the court and fans in attendance began to feel an earthquake shaking the entire arena. The game is currently delayed. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/iylcuPLVFI — The Ringer (@ringer) July 6, 2019

What it looked like the moment an earthquake hit during the game. Knicks-Pelicans is still suspended. pic.twitter.com/v1LzdRKtea — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019

NBA TV's broadcast during that earthquake pic.twitter.com/W5aE7M8fyb — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) July 6, 2019

In case you’re unfamiliar with earthquakes, 6.9 is a big one. The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans were playing during the earthquake and the rest of their game has been canceled.

This is the second major earthquake to hit the same area in just two days which is fairly alarming. Hopefully California is done vibrating for a while.