WATCH: Earthquake Hits NBA Summer League, Games Canceled

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest, California Friday night. It was so strong, the shaking was felt strongly all the way in Las Vegas. It just so happened a few NBA Summer League games were being played when it struck.
Check out what happened in two different games:
In case you’re unfamiliar with earthquakes, 6.9 is a big one. The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans were playing during the earthquake and the rest of their game has been canceled.
This is the second major earthquake to hit the same area in just two days which is fairly alarming. Hopefully California is done vibrating for a while.
Comments