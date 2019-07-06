Kawhi Leonard Agrees To Join Los Angeles Clippers After Paul George Trade

Kawhi Leonard is joining the Los Angeles Clippers. Yes, you read that right. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is heading home to Los Angeles and picked the Clippers, not the Lakers.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Obviously the Clippers had built their entire franchise strategy over the last year solely around landing Leonard. They pulled it off and a lot of credit must go to owner Steve Ballmer, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, coach Doc Rivers and adviser Jerry West.

The pull of home was obviously strong for Leonard, but he didn’t join the city’s glamour franchise, instead choosing to go to the squad attempting to carve out a legacy of its own in LA. Oh, and he’s teaming up with Paul George.

The Clippers are reportedly sending an insane draft pick haul to Oklahoma City in exchange for George, another California native:

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard will join a squad that went 48-34 last season and was bounced from the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers are led by leading-scorer Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet. LA also added Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder this offseason.

Adding Leonard and George to the mix makes the Clippers one of the favorites in the Western Conference and almost certainly a title contender.