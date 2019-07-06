Twitter Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Signing with the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has made his decision and it’s a doozy. Leonard is returning home to play for the Los Angeles Clippers. Oh, and he’s bringing a friend. The Clippers pulled off a trade for Paul George, so they acquired two NBA MVP candidates in the span of a few minutes Friday night.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:
It truly is amazing how quickly this story turned. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both joining the Clippers. Meanwhile, across the building LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be suiting up together. LA basketball is going to be insane next season.
Comments