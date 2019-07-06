Kyle Kuzma and Kendall Jenner Hanging Out on a Boat

Things have been going rather well for Kyle Kuzma as of late. He got to stay in Los Angeles while most of his teammates were shipped to New Orleans, and according to E!, he spent his Fourth of July on a yacht with celebrity Kendall Jenner.

“On Fourth of July, the model spent some quality time with her rumored love interest Kyle Kuzma aboard a luxurious looking yacht. The two stars were able to soak in the sunshine and watch the dolphins frolick in the ocean. Kendall shared a sneak peek of her day aboard the boat on her Instagram Story, which was pretty jealousy-inducing.”

SportsGossip.com has a photo of Kuzma and Jenner’s time together on the fancy-looking boat:

As always, we wish all involved the best!