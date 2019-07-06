Lakers Begin Filling Out Roster After Missing on Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Kawhi Leonard, so they immediately turned their attention to filling out a roster that had remained largely barren.

The first move came shortly after the Lakers were informed Leonard would be playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. In that deal, the Lakers signed Danny Green to a two-year, $30 million deal. Green, a 3-and-D specialist, was a key contributor for the Toronto Raptors during the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old started 80 games and hit 45.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Lakers also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a two-year, $16 million deal. Like Green, Caldwell-Pope can hold his own on the defensive end, but the 26-year-old needs to iron out his shooting woes. He hit 34.7 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, though he did show excellent durability, playing in all 82 games for the Lakers.

The Lakers are expected to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a two year, $16 million deal, per league sources. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 6, 2019

Lastly, it looks like the Lakers will bring back JaVale McGee, as he has agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal. McGee will likely start at center, which will allow Anthony Davis to move to his preferred power forward spot.

McGee started 62 games for the Lakers last season and averaged a career-high 12.0 points per game. He also ranked 38th in the NBA with a 21.88 PER.

JaVale McGee has agreed to return to the Lakers, where he’ll likely start at center, league sources tell ESPN. It’s a two-year, $8.2 million deal, with a player option. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 6, 2019

When you add these signings to the acquisitions of Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels, it’s clear the Lakers are attempting to surround LeBron James and Davis with shooters and defenders.

LA is still desperately in need of a point guard and a reunion with Rajon Rondo would seem to make the most sense right now.