UFC 239: Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos - How to Watch

One of the greatest fighters of all time puts his heavyweight title on the line as Jon Jones takes on Thiago Santos at UFC 239 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Jones (24-1) defends his title against the 35-year-old Santos (21-6) who has reinvented himself as a light heavyweight after starting his career in middleweight. Although Santos has a puncher’s chance and is on a bit of a hot streak entering Saturday night’s main event, Jones is still the clear-cut favorite to retain his title.

Also on the main card, Jorge Masvidal takes on Ben Askren in a welterweight bout, Luke Rockhold fights Jan Blachowicz in another light heavyweight fight, and it will be Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight showdown.

Also on the main card for the night, Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line as she takes on Holly Holm in the co-main event. Nunes, like Jones in the main event, is the clear-cut favorite, especially as Holm is just 2-4 in her last six bouts.

Here’s how to watch Saturday night’s fights:

When is the fight?

UFC 239’s main event takes place at 10 p.m ET, 7 p.m., PT. The prelims start at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT with the early prelims starting at 6:15 p.m. ET, 3:15 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the fight?

UFC 239’s early prelims and the prelims can be seen on ESPN+ and on TV on ESPN, respectively. The main card is an exclusive pay-per-view event on ESPN+ that will cost $60. However, ESPN+ has a package offer that gives you a year of ESPN+ along with the main card PPV for just $80, saving you $30 on what it would normally cost for both.