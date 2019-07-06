VIDEO: Dontrelle Willis Tried to Run Away From the Earthquake

Colin Cowherd got some props for keeping his poise during a 6.4-magnitude earthquake earlier this week, barely batting an eye before launching into an ad read. His Fox Sports colleague Dontrelle Willis employed a different approach late Friday while on set of MLB Whiparound during a 7.1 quake that just kept rumbling.

We had an earthquake in LA today and our crew reacted, well, as any one of us would if we were in the middle of an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/dSzTJ4hIeh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2019

Oh yeah. There’s something to be said for just getting the hell out of there. Discretion is the better part of valor, like the scholars have been saying this whole time.

Willis may need a trip to Oz for some courage, but not brains. He should be commended for his connection with the common man — especially one who doesn’t have a ton of familiarity with earthquakes. When we look at him, we see ourselves: frightened and confused, cursing up a blue streak.