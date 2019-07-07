2019 Gold Cup Final: Channels and How to Stream

The United States Women's National team isn’t the only US soccer team playing in a championship game this weekend. On Sunday, the United States Men's National Team will take on rival Mexico in the final of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This year marks the 15th iteration of the tournament, which is held biennially and takes places between the North, Central American and Carribean regions. Having won in 2017, the United States are the defending champions and look to back it up tonight with another Gold Cup victory. However, they’re set to face their toughest test tonight against Mexico. Although the USMNT is 6-4 in CONCACAF Championship games, their four losses have come at the hands of Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming tonight’s Gold Cup Final matchup.

How to stream Gold Cup Final

Date: July 7

Location: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV