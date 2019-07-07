Big, Beefy Cincinnati Reds Players Break Out Bare Arms

The Cincinnati Reds are wearing 1956 throwbacks for today’s game against the Cleveland Indians. The jerseys don’t have any sleeves and some players have decided to take the opportunity to exercise their right to bare arms.

This is a look Derek Dietrich was born to sport. Guy looks like he should be outside working on a Camaro or something.

Also, Yasiel Puig looks particularly comfortable.

Suns out, guns out pic.twitter.com/gxZhfZsXBm — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 7, 2019

Has to be a dream come true for a man with such pipes.

This, of course, is all fun and games until diving headfirst on the basepaths comes into play.