DAZN Made a Fun Mockumentary of Scott Rogowsky Flubbing the Celebrity All-Star Game

With the MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game set to play today (it will air tomorrow on ESPN on tape delay), DAZN has released a fun mockumentary in the style of 30 for 30 with Scott Rogowsky and a cast of characters lamenting his making the last out in 2018. The deadpan lines from former players like Cliff Floyd, Ryan Dempster, and Sean Casey are well written and delivered. Rogowsky, the former host of HQ Trivia, joined DAZN’s Red Zone Channel style show, ChangeUp, which launched this spring.

The video was produced by Sam Wild of MLB Network. It’s reminiscent of the type of bits that you’d see on SportsNation when Jamie Horowitz was working for John Skipper at ESPN (they’re now head of content and chairman at DAZN, respectively), and also indicative of why they poached ChangeUp executive producer Logan Swaim from NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

The prevailing question: Will Rogowsky find redemption?