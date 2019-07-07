WATCH: Jorge Masvidal Knocks Out Ben Askren in Five Seconds

Jorge Masvidal let his knee do all the talking Saturday night. The 34-year-old welterweight destroyed the previously-unbeaten Ben Askren in a UFC-record five seconds with a flying knee.

Good lord that was brutal.

Masvidal and Askren had been jawing at each other all week in the lead up to UFC 239, obviously Masvidal ended that quickly. The strategy was brilliant, as Askren attempts to dive in and out-wrestle every opponent. Masvidal knew that and unleashed a perfect flying knee to the head.

With the win, Masvidal improved to 34-13 and the fourth-ranked fighter in the welterweight division is certain to gain even more respect. In fact, another win could earn him a shot at the title.

