Kevin Durant Changing Number From 35 to 7

Kevin Durant is making a lot of changes this offseason. He opted to leave the Golden State Warriors, signing up with the Brooklyn Nets to play alongside Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. Now, he’s making yet another switch.

Durant’s company, Thirty Five Ventures, tweeted that the 30-year-old will be changing numbers with Brooklyn:

And we got our first look at Durant’s new jersey:

Obviously Durant is up for a complete makeover as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon and sets off on a new path.

He’ll almost certainly be sitting out the entire 2019-20 season while recovering, but when he finally hits the court again it will be with a new look.