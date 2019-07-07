Matthew Wolff Bombed in an Eagle to Win His First PGA Tournament

Matthew Wolff, all of 20-years-old, eyed up a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the 18th hole of the 3M Open Sunday afternoon. Unfazed and undaunted, he buried to cap a dramatic final stretch and capture his first PGA Tour win.

Wolff won the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State just six weeks ago. He is the youngest winner on tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

Wolff’s swing is spellbinding and unique. You may want to get used to it.

Fellow Cowboy Viktor Hovland turned in another solid weekend, finishing 13th. They are just two of a young crop of golfers not content to pay their dues and interested in collecting prize money.

If they keep winning in such dramatic fashion, that’d be alright with fans.