Nike Drops Must-See Ad After USWNT World Cup Win

Nike unveiled a new ad after the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday:

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

The commercial starts with the famous U.S. Soccer “I believe chant,” then goes into its own prose talking about the USWNT as not just the best women’s soccer team, but as the best soccer team in the world.

The Americans became just the second team in Women’s World Cup history to repeat as champions. Germany was the first to do so in 2003 and 2007. The USWNT dominated the tournament, outscoring opponents 26-3 en route to their record fourth title.