PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Thunder Open to Trading Westbrook; Coco Gauff Goes Down

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not get to wear a sleeveless shirt to work today.
Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes a thing? Cabello and Mendes dropped a song together last month, and may be music’s next power couple.
just wanted to say a huge thank you so so much to you guys for supporting señorita, it’s been so fun to see your reactions- (we’ve been sending each other the best memes lmao) but really, thanks so much for supporting it and playing it. love love love you ❤️ @shawnmendes ❤️
just wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! @davemeyers ,you amaze me every time we work together, @calvitjr and @sarabiv for killing it as always and being patient with us as we laughed our asses off in choreo!!!! @anthonymeindl ; for the pep talks and nerve-calming 😰 and of course youuuuuuuu @shawnmendes !!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny shit during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. 😂 everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. ❤️and thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #señorita ❤️
The Clippers are rounding out their roster: The Clippers signed JaMychal Green to a two-year deal worth $10 million, giving the franchise one of the deepest lineups in the league to support their superstars. This Jerry West guy sure knows what he’s doing.
The Thunder are open to trading franchise superstar Russell Westbrook: Shams Charania reports OKC will be taking calls and consider trading All-NBA point guard Russell Westbrook. The writing was on the wall over the last few days.
Coco Gauff finally goes down: After an epic run by the fifteen-year-old, Coco Gauff finally lost to Simona Halep in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. This won’t be the last we see of her.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
