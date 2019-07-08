PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Thunder Open to Trading Westbrook; Coco Gauff Goes Down

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not get to wear a sleeveless shirt to work today.

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes a thing? Cabello and Mendes dropped a song together last month, and may be music’s next power couple.

The Clippers are rounding out their roster: The Clippers signed JaMychal Green to a two-year deal worth $10 million, giving the franchise one of the deepest lineups in the league to support their superstars. This Jerry West guy sure knows what he’s doing.

The Thunder are open to trading franchise superstar Russell Westbrook: Shams Charania reports OKC will be taking calls and consider trading All-NBA point guard Russell Westbrook. The writing was on the wall over the last few days.

Coco Gauff finally goes down: After an epic run by the fifteen-year-old, Coco Gauff finally lost to Simona Halep in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. This won’t be the last we see of her.

Tweet of the Day:

Update: I’ve been working diligently as an outside representative for the Miami Heat in this recruiting process, due to my minimal basketball background I’m relying on personal friendships to persuade @russwest44 & @RealDealBeal23 to come home. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 8, 2019

