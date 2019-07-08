Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hits 29 Home Runs in First Round of Home Run Derby

We all knew coming into the Home Run Derby that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could hit. But man, can he hit. Vlad Jr. was knocking the cover off the ball in his first round matchup against Matt Chapman. A good chunk of his homers were over 430 feet, and he even hit the scoreboard a few times.

When the dust settled and the carnage was over, Vlad Jr. had set a new record, hitting 29 home runs in a single round of the Home Run Derby.

29 homers in the first round for Vlad Guerrero Jr. That's a #HRDerby record for a single round 💪 pic.twitter.com/hyN1jLp1Ub — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

He passes Josh Hamilton, the previous holder of the record, who hit 28 home runs back in 2008. This was simply a monstrous display of hitting, awe-inspiring even for an event where you expect the home runs to come. Vlad Sr. is surely grinning ear-to-ear right now.

He had a stellar first round, but it’s not over yet. Time to see if Vlad Jr. can sustain this momentum and win the whole thing.