The Real Shea Patterson Likes Jim Harbaugh, Didn't Tweet That

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson found himself in the middle of a good old-fashioned fake viral tweet kerfuffle yesterday thanks to a Twitter account operator with way too much time on his or her hands.
Patterson allegedly tweeted this then deleted it, but not before a single solitary person noticed it and turned it into content.
The thought, I guess, was that Patterson did this because he forgot to log out of his burner account before tweeting. Cold water was dashed from a bevy of different directions pointing out that the account that sparked all this, College Football Quotes, has a long and murky history of straight-up fabricating things out of thin air.
Awful Announcing did a nice summation of all the nonsense involved here.
The real Shea Patterson addressed the fakery and got in a humble brag about his leisurely schedule which affords him time to play golf.
Copious evidence won’t stop the “screenshot” from retaining traction on the message boards today. If there’s a positive in all this, it’s a reminder that college football is rapidly approaching and the appetite for content is growing.
