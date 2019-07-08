Avery Bradley Plans to Sign With Lakers After Clearing Waivers

Despite missing out on the biggest free agents in this year’s star-studded market, the Lakers had a Plan B, and it’s working out okay. They picked up Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins while brining back Rajon Rondo and Javale McGee. Now, they’re adding another solid 3-and-D defender in Avery Bradley, who plans to sign with L.A. after clearing waivers.

Once guard Avery Bradley clears waivers today, he plans to sign a two-year, $9.7M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports tells ESPN. Bradley will have a player option on the second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

Bradley has disappeared from most fans’ minds after getting shipped to Cleveland from Boston as a part of the Kyrie Irving trade. He’s since bounced around, and ended last season with the Memphis Grizzlies after spending the first half of the season with the Clippers.

This is another good signing by the Lakers, and a sign that last offseason’s series of seemingly random decisions was the exception, not the norm for the future. He shot 38% from three on five attempts per game with Memphis, and while he doesn’t have the bulk to defend multiple positions like Green, he has his uses. Another reliable veteran to add to a championship contender.