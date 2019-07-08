LeBron James Expected to Be Point Guard for Lakers

According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, LeBron James is expected to be the starting point guard of the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming season.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers intend to move LeBron James to the starting point guard position. https://t.co/is6BPo5W0q — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2019

After acquiring Anthony Davis this offseason, the biggest question mark on the Los Angeles Lakers remained centered around the point guard position. Although the Lakers resigned Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso, it appears that LA will move forward with James starting at the point.

One of the greatest and most versatile players of all-time, James has brought the ball up many times throughout his career. Although he’s never been officially labeled as a point guard, James has extensive experience at the position.

Standing at 6 foot 8 inches tall, James as the permanent point guard will be very reminiscent of Lakers legend Magic Johnson. After averaging 8.3 assists per game last season, expect James to become an even bigger facilitator than he’s already been in the past. With the addition of Davis and players like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook, the sky is the limit for LeBron’s assist count next season.

Let the LeBron point guard era begin.