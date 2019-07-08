Matt Barrie Expected to Replace Adnan Virk on ESPN College Football Coverage

Matt Barrie is expected to be moved to ESPN’s college football studio coverage this season, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation. We have reached out to ESPN and will update if and when we hear back.

Leaving the Sunday morning edition of SportsCenter for this anchor role is a rather big elevation for Barrie. Barrie will provide studio updates throughout the Saturday action and anchor College Football Final, which wraps up all the day’s action. ESPN has been high on the host for years now.

This was a role previously held by Adnan Virk. Virk was let go by ESPN in February due to a leaking scandal.

Other college football changes at the network this season include Marty Smith taking over as host of SEC Nation when Laura Rutledge takes time off for maternity leave. Matt Hasselbeck is also expected to call college football games this season. Hasselbeck and Adam Amin are strong candidates to call ESPN’s college football games on Thursdays.