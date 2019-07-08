AL and NL MLB All-Star Lineups Revealed

On Tuesday, the 2019 MLB All Star Game kicks off at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. This year’s Midsummer Classic marks the 90th MLB All Star Game in league history. Just a day prior to the annual competition between the best players in the league, MLB revealed the starting lineups for the game.

Here are the lineups for what should be another quality MLB All-Star game.

AL Lineup

Starting Pitcher – Justin Verlander (Houston Astros)

RF George Springer (Houston Astros)

2B DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees)

CF Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

IB Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians)

DH J.D. Martinez (Boston Red Sox)

3B Alex Bregman (Houston Astros)

C Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees)

LF Michael Brantley (Houston Astros)

SS Jorge Polanco (Minnesota Twins)

NL Lineup

Starting Pitcher – Hyun-Jin Ryu (Los Angeles Dodgers)

LF Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

SS Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

1B Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

RF Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers)

3B Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

DH Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

C Wilson Contreras (Chicago Cubs)

2B Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

CF Ronal Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)