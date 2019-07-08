Pete Alonso Wins 2019 Home Run Derby

It was an entertaining tournament, but it’s finally over. The Mets’ Pete Alonso has won the 2019 Home Run Derby. With a total of 23 home runs in the final round, he’ll take home the trophy, the title, and the $1 million in prize money.

PETE ALONSO HAS DONE IT! He hit 57 home runs to win the 2019 #HRDerby 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kXjWKNmZsO — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Alonso scattered his homers across every part of the field, and came out on top despite fierce competition along the way. It was one of the best events in recent history, highlighted by the epic duel between Joc Pederson and Vlad Guerrero Jr. in the second round that saw three overtimes and 79 home runs hit between the pair.

Records were also broken this night, with Vlad Jr. mashing 29 homers in only the first round, breaking the record of 28 formerly held by Josh Hamilton. A great night, capped off by an epic performance in the final round, and Alonso is the victor.