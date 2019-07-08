Raptors Re-Sign Patrick McCaw to Two-Year Deal

The Toronto Raptors have undergone an emotional rollercoaster over the last three weeks, culminating with their first NBA Championship and subsequent departure of the man who earned it for them, Kawhi Leonard. They’re now in a state of flux, where they have several veterans under contract for big money and not a lot of youthful talent outside of Pascal Siakam.

They’ll be retaining at least one younger member of their championship team, even if he wasn’t particularly important. Toronto re-signed backup guard Patrick McCaw to a two-year deal.

McCaw is on a two-year deal, per a source. Can't confirm $ yet. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 8, 2019

McCaw could grow into a solid rotation player, but not much more than that. He shot only 33% from deep last season in 13 minutes per game, and wasn’t a particularly effective defender despite his size. If he can master defensive rotations and become more reliable from beyond the car, he’ll be a sought-after commodity as a player with size and shooting touch. As is, the Raptors will retain him, likely for cheap.