Roundup: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested, Stevie Wonder Getting Kidney Transplant, Tacko Fall Wows in Summer League Debut

Ciara, who celebrated her third anniversary with Russell Wilson … Stevie Wonder is getting a kidney transplant … Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli is retiring after suffering six concussions … Every Mississippi beach closed for toxic algae … “Unlicensed Nebraska midwife arrested after baby dies following botched home birth” … Tsunami alert issued after earthquake in Indonesia … That ‘deleted’ Shea Patterson tweet is probably fake … “Starbucks apologizes after six officers say they were asked to leave a store in Arizona” … Meanwhile, Starbucks is reportedly developing a tie-dye Frapuccino … Nick Nurse gracious about Kawhi Leonard joining Clippers … Joe Biden apologizes for his comment about working with segregationists … 25 best beach towns in America … $100 million in damage estimated in California earthquakes … Tacko Fall ‘wowed’ the audience in Summer League debut.

Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking [Daily Beast]

“Jeffrey Epstein documents could expose powerful politicians, businessmen” [Forbes]

How cannabis tourism is on the rise [NY Times]

The rookies with the most to prove at NBA Summer League [Bleacher Report]

Random shoutout that this is the best place for real-time 2020 Presidential election odds [PredictIt]

KC BBQ eating guide [Takeout]

Jim Cornette’s reaction to news that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be running Raw and Smackdown

Lord of the Rings / Monty Python mashup

Simpsons opening in Russian arthouse style