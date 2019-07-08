The 2019 Home Run Derby - How to Watch

The mid-summer classic is back once again as some of baseball’s brightest stars take the diamond in Cleveland during this week’s MLB All-Star Week.

As per tradition, the week begins with the annual Home Run Derby, showcasing some of the game’s top sluggers.

The eight-player bracket got a bit of a shakeup on Sunday as Christian Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, pulled out of the Home Run Derby with a back injury. Oakland Athletic’s third baseman Matt Chapman will take his place in the tournament. Chapman will take on Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

They will play three timed rounds with the top four from the first round advancing to the next, and the top two from the second round advancing to the finals. The winner takes home a cool $1 million.

Chappy’s ready to rock the Home Run Derby and his dad will be pitching to him 😭#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/rzlwdsuOHx — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 7, 2019

Here are the players swinging for the fences Monday night in Cleveland:

Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics (21 HR, Longest: 441 ft.)

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (28 HR, Longest: 458 ft.)

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates (25 HR, Longest; 474 ft.)

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (22 HR, Longest: 440 ft.)

Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers (20 HR, Longest: 445 ft.)

Ronald Acuña Jr, Atlanta Braves (20 HR, Longest; 466 ft.)

Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins (18 HR, Longest: 426 ft.)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (8 HR, Longest: 451 ft.)

Here’s how to follow this year’s Home Run Derby:

When is the Home Run Derby?

The 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

What channel is it on and where can I stream it?

The 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby can be seen on TV on ESPN and streamed live on the ESPN app, along with TV streaming services like YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, and Sling TV.