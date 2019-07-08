Vlad Guerrero Jr. Outlasts Joc Pederson in Epic Home Run Derby Matchup

Vlad Guerrero Jr. looked like he couldn’t be stopped after hitting 29 home runs in the first round and following it up with 29 more in the second. Joc Pederson had other plans. The Dodger mashed 29 of his own to match Vlad Jr. and send the matchup to overtime.

Each batter got one more minute to hit as many home runs as they can. Vlad Jr. started it off with eight to bring his total to 37. Pederson came up and managed to tie him again, with the last homer squeaking into the stands.

This sent the duo to yet another overtime, where each was given only three swings. Vlad Jr. ran out of steam and managed only one. When it came to be his turn, Pederson hit only one home run too, with the potential walk-off home run edging foul. Triple overtime!

The pair got three swings again. Vlad Jr. crushed two more out of the park with no doubts, giving him 40 on the round. Pederson came up and managed one before faltering and ended with 39 in a hard-fought loss.

WHAT. A. ROUND. 79 homers between Joc Pederson and Vlad Jr. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/bjRYqLFKia — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2019

The single most entertaining round of this current Home Run Derby format, and one of the greatest back-and-forths in Derby history. What a show.