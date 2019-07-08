Warriors Trade Damian Jones to Hawks for Omari Spellman

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the unfamiliar position of not being the obvious title favorites ahead of next season. After four years of dominance, their bench depth is non-existent, and they’re down to only Steph Curry and Draymond Green as their core following Klay Thompson’s torn ACL and Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn.

They added D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade for Durant, and have made several other moves on the margins. On Monday, they added big man Omari Spellman from the Hawks in exchange for Damian Jones and a second-round pick.

Golden State is sending Damian Jones and a second-round pick to the Hawks for Spellman, league sources said. https://t.co/zESgVz2YKq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Spellman had an interesting rookie year in the NBA, and seemed to be on his way to earning a regular rotation spot before suffering an injury. Still, he averaged 17 minutes a game, and hit one three a game during those minutes on three attempts.

This is just another depth move for the Dubs, and the Hawks get another young big man to enter into their program. Jones hasn’t shown much as a Warrior, but a change of scenery may be helpful.