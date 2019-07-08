Wimbledon 2019: How to Watch, Stream, and Channels

This year’s Wimbledon tournament has had its fair share of drama already, and will continue on Tuesday. Coco Gauff may be out, but there are still several players worth keeping an eye on, including Serena Williams and the rest of the women competing in the Women’s Singles quarterfinals. Here’s how to watch the main event as Wimbledon continues.

How to stream the Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Match 1: Simona Halep vs. Zhang Shuai

Date: July 9

Location: Court 1 – Wimbledon, London

Time: 8:00 A.M. ET

Channels: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament).

Match 2: Alison Riske vs. Serena Williams

Date: July 9

Location: Centre Court – Wimbledon, London

Time: 8:00 A.M. ET

Channels: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament).

Match 3: Barbora Strýcová vs. Johanna Konta

Date: July 9

Location: Centre Court – Wimbledon, London

Time: 9:15 A.M. ET

Channels: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament).

Match 4: Elina Svitolina vs. Karolína Muchová

Date: July 9

Location: Court 1 – Wimbledon, London

Time: 9:15 A.M. ET

Channels: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament).