2019 MLB All-Star Game - How to Watch

The mid-summer classic returns Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will feature the best and brightest stars on the diamond this season from both the American and National Leagues with home-field advantage at stake for the winning side.

The game is set for a regular nine innings, however if the last two years are to say anything, nine may not be enough. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, last year’s All-Star Game MVP, hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning last year to give the American League their sixth straight win.

It was the second straight season that the All-Star game went into extra innings, and just the second time since the 15-inning affair at Yankee Stadium in 2008 that the game went into extras,

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s 90th MLB All-Star Game:

Who’s playing in the All-Star Game?

National League starters:

C – Wilson Conteras, Washington Nationals

1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS – Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves

American League starters:

C – Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B – Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B – DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

SS – Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF – George Springer, Houston Astros

OF – Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

When is the game on?

The 90th MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m ET.

Where can I watch or stream the game?

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be on TV on FOX and can be streamed on the Fox Sports App and on FoxSports.com. It will also on TV streaming apps like YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling.