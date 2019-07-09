2019 MLB All-Star Game - How to Watch

The mid-summer classic returns Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The 90th MLB All-Star Game will feature the best and brightest stars on the diamond this season from both the American and National Leagues with home-field advantage at stake for the winning side.
The game is set for a regular nine innings, however if the last two years are to say anything, nine may not be enough. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, last year’s All-Star Game MVP, hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning last year to give the American League their sixth straight win.
It was the second straight season that the All-Star game went into extra innings, and just the second time since the 15-inning affair at Yankee Stadium in 2008 that the game went into extras,
Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s 90th MLB All-Star Game:
Who’s playing in the All-Star Game?
National League starters:
- C – Wilson Conteras, Washington Nationals
- 1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- 2B – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
- SS – Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
- 3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
- OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF – Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves
American League starters:
- C – Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
- 1B – Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
- 2B – DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
- SS – Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
- 3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF – George Springer, Houston Astros
- OF – Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
When is the game on?
The 90th MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m ET.
Where can I watch or stream the game?
The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be on TV on FOX and can be streamed on the Fox Sports App and on FoxSports.com. It will also on TV streaming apps like YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling.
