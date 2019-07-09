Tacko Fall Is Tantalizing

Not long ago, Tacko Fall wasn’t expected to make a major or immediate impact. A small sample size of two Summer League games is changing that in some minds.

Last night, the 7-foot-6 center out of UCF, made all five of his shots in less than 12 minutes of action for the Boston Celtics. He has now made all but one of his nine attempts through two contests with five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Fall went undrafted and carries with him a suitcase full of question marks. He is exceedingly tall but exceedingly slow. His value in today’s NBA as a stronger Manute Bol-type is perhaps at a all-time low.

But his potential, the small flashes of dominance, is enough to hypnotize. Ask him to do two things: protect the rim and clean up the offensive glass in very short bursts, and, hey, there could be something there.

It’s not realistic to think Fall will continue shooting 88 percent. There will be regression and his obvious shortcomings will be obvious. No matter what he does, though, he’ll be a fan favorite because, well, how could he not be?

Fall is a novelty and a bit of a mystery. A tantalizing new wrinkle in a Summer League needing to fill the Zion Williamson-shaped hole.