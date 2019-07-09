D'Angelo Russell Knows Warriors May Trade Him

D'Angelo Russell knows his time with the Golden State Warriors may not last long. Rumors suggest the Warriors might move the All-Star guard if they can get a solid return.

Russell had the following to say when asked about potentially being moved eventually:

D’Angelo Russell understands his partnership with the Warriors may or may not last long term: “You put yourself in a position to go somewhere a long time and it might not be what it is a year later.” pic.twitter.com/ITdbIA99y7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 9, 2019

Russell has a great attitude about his situation. He knows he may not be the best fit for what Golden State wants to do in the backcourt. Let’s be real, the Warriors worked out the sign-and-trade for Russell because they wanted to get something in return for losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

Long-term it’s hard to see how the Warriors keep Russell on a max contract alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. That’s an insanely imbalanced roster financially.

We’ll see how this plays out.