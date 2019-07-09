Former Lions, Texans Safety Glover Quin Announces Retirement

Former Lions and Texans safety Glover Quin has announced his retirement to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Quin walks away from the game at the age of 32 after a prolific ten-year career between Houston and Detroit.

Quin will retire with 740 total tackles and 24 interceptions, as well as one Pro Bowl selection. While he never racked up gaudy stats, Quin was the epitome of a steady hand on the back end, a reliable last line of defense who knew where to be when he needed to. He was also notably durable, starting his last 148 games and missing only three games in the last six years of his career.

Quin was a free agent, and while there was likely a market for his services as a rotational safety, he’s decided to hang them up earlier rather than later. A solid career for a solid player.